Two new music features are coming to Instagram

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

If you enjoy posting a photo to your Instagram story with an accompanying song, you might be happy to know that Instagram is testing the inclusion of songs in a photo post carousel. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, announced that this feature is already available in a few countries, with more countries to be included soon.

Currently, Instagram users can upload a photo to their Instagram post and choose from Instagram's library of licensed songs to go along with it. Some people like to use this feature to enhance their photos' message or give it an aesthetic.

But the current feature allows for only a few seconds of a song, meaning users have to find the right instrumental or lyrics that best represent their picture. By including a song in photo carousels, spectators can listen to a longer portion of the song, while posters can post multiple photos that match one song's vibe.

Zuckerberg also announced that Instagram is testing a feature that allows users to add music to Notes. Instagram Notes functions like a status update. It's a feature where Instagram users can share a thought, say what they're up to, or really say anything.

Adding music to Notes lets you choose a song that matches your mood or further conveys the message in your note. Your Instagram mutuals will see the song you posted, the artist, and your Instagram Note.

It's unclear which countries have access to these features or when they will be available globally, as Zuckerberg did not divulge that information.