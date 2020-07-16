Uber acquires transit software company Routematch

Uber announced Thursday that it has acquired transit software company Routematch. The ride share company said the deal supports Uber's efforts to expand its suite of transportation technologies for cities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Routematch is known for developing transportation software for public transit agencies. The company's software provides a range of services for the transit sector, including ticketing, trip planning and vehicle tracking for fixed route transportation, demand response transport planning, as well as payment tools and paratransit services.

"This acquisition brings together Uber's expertise in on-demand, global mobility technologies with Routematch's proven capabilities across paratransit, payments, fixed-route tools, and trip planning services," Uber wrote in a press release. "Both companies believe it will create new innovations that make it easier for agencies to provide the right transportation solutions to their riders, through an expanded suite of technologies."

Uber has been partnering with public transportation agencies since 2015, but it has ramped up its efforts in this area in recent months. In June Uber unveiled a partnership with Marin County in Northern California around the use of its fleet management software.

Uber is also pushing further into the food delivery space with its $2.65 billion acquisition of Postmates.

RELATED COVERAGE: