Score up to 20% off Ugreen GaN chargers in Black Friday sale

Need a new charger for your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or another device? Ugreen has you covered with a range of chargers, from the tiny to the huge! And they are cheaper than ever!
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Big savings on Ugreen GaN chargers

Ugreen GaN chargers

UGREEN

Newer GaN (gallium nitride) are so much better than the older chargers build using silicon technology. They're more efficient, run cooler, are smaller and lighter, and can deliver more power.

It's a win-win-win-win situation. 

One of the best charger manufacturers out there, Ugreen, is having a deep Black Friday sale on its range of Nexode GaN chargers, from tiny yet powerful 45W dual-USB-C charger, to a massive 200W desktop charger. 

ZDNET Recommends

The tiny Nexode 45W charger is perfect for those wanting one charger to replace two they are currently using on their nightstand for charging a smartphone and a smartwatch, or for those wanting a small, lightweight charger for travel.

For laptops, the Nexode 100W or Nexode 140W chargers are the perfect choice (the 140W charger is a perfect replacement for the 140W charger that Apple ships with newer MacBooks). 

And the Nexode 200W charger is great for those who have lots of devices on a desk that all need charging simultaneously. This can significantly reduce desktop clutter by replacing half a dozen other chargers.

Also: The 15 best Black Friday storage deals on SSDs, flash drives, and more

I've tested (and continue to use) all of these Ugreen Nexode chargers, and they're all fantastic, reliable GaN chargers that deliver the power you need to keep everything charged up.

