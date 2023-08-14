Unlike iPhone, this new OnePlus device works when your hands are wet

As OnePlus prepares to launch the new OnePlus Ace 2 Pro on August 16, a new video showcases a groundbreaking "Rainwater technology" feature for the display. The Ace 2 Pro was shown during a water test where a user could still navigate the screen successfully, something the iPhone 14 Pro couldn't do.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro screen appears to only react to a person's touch, not raindrops or streams of water, so you can use the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in the rain or with wet hands with no changes to the user experience.

If you've ever used your phone with wet hands or, in my case, tried to read notifications or use the Walkie-Talkie feature on my Apple Watch while in the shower, you know it's nigh impossible to do.

The OnePlus China president shared a post on his Weibo account explaining how exciting the new technology is, especially since he often replies to messages on his phone after washing his hands. He posted a video, shared on YouTube (above) by Sparrow News, testing the new feature and comparing to an iPhone 14 Pro's performance in rain and streams of water.

The Ace 2 Pro would let you unlock your phone with wet hands, in the shower, and in the rain, let you answer calls, send messages, and go about your everyday smartphone use regardless of the moisture conditions -- a success that could be on par with the development of the multi-touch technology.

This is possible thanks to a dedicated chip that is tailored to the Ace 2 Pro's display, which helps it discern between finger touch signals and other noise, like water drops and humidity.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is launching on Wednesday and will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with an outstanding 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.