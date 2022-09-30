Unlimited beats: How to get one year of Beatopia for $99

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
If you are trying to leave your mark as a singer or a rapper, you have your work cut out. It is, after all, an extremely competitive space, so finding ways to make things easier is crucial. And that starts with the tools you use, which is why every aspiring vocalist should consider using a beat library like Beatopia.
The Beatopia Beats Browser supplies musicians with a vast array of professionally recorded type beats by A-List producers with major placements. Simply record your own vocals, mix them on a beat, and release your track wherever you want to be heard. And since the beats provided have unlimited licenses, you can upload them on all platforms for any purpose, whether Soundcloud, YouTube, or your own website. You can even monetize your tracks without risking copyright issues, which is a rarity for web-based type beats.
Beatopia offers type beats for a wide range of genres including, but not limited to, Trap, R&B, Afrobeat, Soul, Hip Hop, and Future Pop. You'll get the full stem tracks so you can edit your favorite beats to sound the way you want. And since Beatopia is web-based, you don't need to download any special software. It's a must-have tool for any aspiring singer or rapper.
Perhaps best of all, Beatopia is quite affordable, which could be a game-changer if you're an independent artist. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription to the Beatopia Beats Browser for $99, down from $135. Want a bit more value? You can subscribe for three years for just $199 or five years for $299.