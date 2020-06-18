Unpatched vulnerability identified in 79 Netgear router models

A whopping 79 Netgear router models are vulnerable to a severe security flaw that can let hackers take over devices remotely.

The vulnerability has been discovered by two security researchers independently, namely Adam Nichols from cyber-security GRIMM and a security researcher going by the nickname of d4rkn3ss, working for Vietnamese internet service provider VNPT.

According to Nichols, the vulnerability impacts 758 different firmware versions that have been used on 79 Netgear routers across the years, with some firmware versions being first deployed on devices released as far back as 2007.

In a technical breakdown of the vulnerability, Nichols says the bug resides in the web server component that's packed inside the vulnerable Netgear router firmware.

The web server is used to power the router's built-in administration panel. The GRIMM security researcher says the server doesn't properly validate user input, doesn't use "stack cookies" (aka canaries) to protect its memory, and the server's binary is not compiled as a Position-independent Executable (PIE), meaning ASLR (address space layout randomization) is never applied.

This lack of proper security protections opens the door for an attacker to craft malicious HTTP requests that can be used to take over the router.

In a proof-of-concept exploit published on GitHub, Nichols said he was able to "start the [router's] telnet daemon as root listening on TCP port 8888 and not requiring a password to login."

Patches expected later this month

Both security researchers said they reported the vulnerability to Netgear at the start of the year.

Due to the vulnerability's broad impact and huge amount of work needed to produce and test a patch for all devices, the router maker requested more time to fix these issues; however, this extension expired on Monday this week, June 15.

Both Nichols and d4rkn3ss (via the Zero-Day Initiative bug disclosure program) have now published reports detailing the vulnerability.

A Netgear spokesperson was not immediately available for comment, but in the ZDI bug disclosure, ZDI said that Netgear requested a second extension until the end of this coming then. However, not all routers are expected to receive patches, as some have already gone end-of-life many years before.

Below is the list of all 79 routers models that Nichols said contain a vulnerable version of the web server.

AC1450

D6220

D6300

D6400

D7000v2

D8500

DC112A

DGN2200

DGN2200v4

DGN2200M

DGND3700

EX3700

EX3800

EX3920

EX6000

EX6100

EX6120

EX6130

EX6150

EX6200

EX6920

EX7000

LG2200D

MBM621

MBR624GU

MBR1200

MBR1515

MBR1516

MBRN3000

MVBR1210C

R4500

R6200

R6200v2

R6250

R6300

R6300v2

R6400

R6400v2

R6700

R6700v3

R6900

R6900P

R7000

R7000P

R7100LG

R7300

R7850

R7900

R8000

R8300

R8500

RS400

WGR614v8

WGR614v9

WGR614v10

WGT624v4

WN2500RP

WN2500RPv2

WN3000RP

WN3100RP

WN3500RP

WNCE3001

WNDR3300

WNDR3300v2

WNDR3400

WNDR3400v2

WNDR3400v3

WNDR3700v3

WNDR4000

WNDR4500

WNDR4500v2

WNR834Bv2

WNR1000v3

WNR2000v2

WNR3500

WNR3500v2

WNR3500L

WNR3500Lv2

XR300