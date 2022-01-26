Update your iPhone and iPad right now. Apple just released a bunch of security fixes

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

It's time to update your Apple devices once again.

Apple on Wednesday released several security updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Mac lineup. More specifically, Apple released iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, WatchOS 8.4, and macOS 12.12.

The change log for each update only states that the update includes "bug fixes and security updates" but doesn't mention any other changes or new features. Typically whenever Apple releases an update that takes a build number from something like 15.2.1 to 15.3, it includes more than just bug fixes.

However, Apple's security updates page details several issues that are fixed in the most recent updates.

For example, iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 include 10 different security fixes that range from applications gaining access to your iCloud files to malicious applications gaining route privileges.

The update also fixed the Safari bug that was first reported earlier this month. The issue allowed websites you visit to see your browsing history, and potentially even your Google User ID.

You can update any of your iPhone or iPad by opening Settings then going to General > Software Update and following the prompts.

On your Mac, open System Preferences > Software Update. Apple Watch owners can use the Watch app on their iPhone to install the latest update, while Apple TV users can follow the same steps that you use on the iPhone.

With a healthy list of some potentially serious bugs and security issues now fixed across all of Apple's hardware products. Hopefully we'll see some new features and improvements in iOS 15.4.

Did you find anything new in iOS 15.3? If so, let us know in the comments below. So far, we haven't been able to find anything.