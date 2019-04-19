Upgrade your old Mac with the OWC Aura Pro X2 SSD

If you're looking to give your older MacBook, Mac mini or Mac Pro a new lease of life by upgrading the storage, OWC has released a new SSD – the Aura Pro X2 SSD.

The OWC Aura Pro X2 is offered for a number of different Macs dating all the way back to 2013, and allow you to swap out the built-in solid-state drive for a newer, faster, bigger one (up to a whopping 2TB) in mere minutes.

According to OWC, the Aura Pro X2 offers twice the speed of the original SSDs (up to 3200MB/s read speeds and up to 2400MB/s write speeds), while also consuming less power and running significantly cooler.

The OWC Aura Pro X2 is available for the following Macs:

MacBook Pro with Retina 13- and 15-inch, late 2013 to 2015

MacBook Air 11- and 13-inch, mid 2013 to 2017

Mac Pro, late 2013

Mac Mini, late 2014

Capacities offered range from 240GB to 2TB, with prices ranging from $119.99 for a bare 240GB SSD, to $769.99 for a 2TB full upgrade kit (which comes with the drive and the tools you need to carry out the upgrade).

