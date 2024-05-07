'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Upgradeable laptop memory is back - and a ThinkPad gets this RAM module first
Remember when you could upgrade the RAM in your laptop? As manufacturers moved to thinner and lighter setups, they shifted from RAM modules that fit into sockets on the board to modules soldered directly to the motherboard.
This means if you want to upgrade the RAM, or have some problem with it, you are out of luck and have to buy a new laptop.
That's good for laptop makers, but bad for customers' wallets
Also: This thumb-sized accessory gave my old PC an instant speed boost
Hopefully, this will be changing soon with the introduction of LPCAMM2 -- RAM modules that are not only upgradable but provide a raft of other benefits.
Let's begin with how easy it is to remove and replace an LPCAMM2 module: All you need is a Phillips screwdriver to loosen the three captive screws that cannot be lost, lift the old RAM module out, pop in the new one, and tighten up the screws.
Simple!
The design offers a 64% space saving compared to DDR5 SODIMMs, making it perfect for modern laptop designs.
LPCAMM2 utilizes LPDDR5X memory, which consumes up to 58% less active power and provides up to 80% savings in system standby power compared to DDR5 SODIMMs -- a significant reduction in power usage.
On the performance front, users will experience speeds of up to 7,500MT/s, which is 1.3 times faster than DDR5 SODIMM. This improvement is possible, in part, because a single LPCAMM2 module fills all 128 bits of the CPU bus width, enabling it to better handle AI workloads. According to synthetic benchmarks using PCMark 10, it will offer up to a 7% performance boost for digital content creation workloads and improve productivity workloads by up to 15%.
Also: The best lightweight laptops you can buy: Expert tested
The good people over at iFixit have a teardown of the ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 the first laptop to ship with LPCAMM2. The teardown shows just how easy it is to upgrade the RAM in the unit.
LPCAMM2 is available in 32GB and 64GB densities exclusively through Crucial and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.