US adds 11 more Chinese companies to entity list for Uyghur human rights violations

The United States has added 11 more Chinese companies into its entity list for their alleged involvement in repressing Uyghur Muslims and other Muslim ethnic minorities within China, effectively banning them from purchasing US technology without a licence.

Nine of those companies were added to the entity list for allegedly putting Uyghur Muslims into forced labour. These companies are OFilm Group, Changji Esquel Textile, Hefei Bitland Information Technology, Hefei Meiling, Hetian Haolin Hair Accessories, Hetian Taida Apparel, KTK Group, Nanjing Synergy Textiles, and Tanyuan Technology, according to the announcement.

The remaining two companies, Xinjiang Silk Road BGI and Beijing Liuhe BGI, were sanctioned for conducting genetic analyses used to further the repression of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, the US Department of Commerce said.

"Beijing actively promotes the reprehensible practice of forced labor and abusive DNA collection and analysis schemes to repress its citizens," said US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

"This action will ensure that our goods and technologies are not used in the Chinese Communist Party's despicable offensive against defenseless Muslim minority populations."

OFilm is allegedly a strategic partner and supplier of various tech companies such as Acer, ASUS, Amazon, Dell, HP, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Microsoft, Oppo, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, according to a report published in March by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), a think tank established by the Australian government.

The ASPI report added that OFilm manufactured key components of iPhone 8 and iPhone X camera technologies for Apple in 2017. The now-sanctioned company is also on Apple's 2019 supplier list [PDF].

Soon after the report was released, LG distanced itself from OFilm and denied having any connections with one of the factories named in the report.

"LG Electronics expects all of its suppliers to abide by our supplier code of conduct which is very clear on our stance regarding forced labour. LG Electronics has no direct relationship with any company named OFilm," the Korean chaebol said to ZDNet.

Meanwhile, Hefei Bitland, another company added to the entity list, says on its website that it is partnered with Google, Haier, Hisense, HTC, HP, and Lenovo.

China has faced growing condemnation for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims and other Muslim minorities, with numerous reports stating that Chinese authorities have been tracking the movements of these people. There have also been reports of other human rights abuses, such as the installation of spyware on the phones of Uyghur Muslim and placing Uyghur Muslims into "re-education" camps.

Prior to these latest sanctions, since October, 37 Chinese companies had already been added to the entity list for violations related to Xinjiang. The US government has also placed other Chinese technology companies, including Huawei and ZTE, on its entity list and labelled them as national security threats.

Related Coverage

Tech giants push back on forced Uyghur labour claims

ASPI report claims technology supply chains make use of workers that were forced to relocate out of Xinjiang province.

Chinese users attack Notepad++ app after 'Free Uyghur' release

Notepad++'s GitHub issue tracker flooded with pro-Chinese and anti-western messages. Anti-Chinese activists are fighting back with their own spam and attacks on the Beijing regime.

US blacklists 28 Chinese entities, citing their role in repressing Uyghur Muslims

HikVision and Dahua, two of the world's largest manufacturers of surveillance technology, are among those that have been blacklisted.

Chinese company leaves Muslim-tracking facial recognition database exposed online

Researcher finds one of the databases used to track Uyghur Muslim population in Xinjiang.

US bans export of dual-use techology to Hong Kong over China's new security laws

Commerce Department says it is now too risky to send technology to Hong Kong as it may end up in the Chinese Communist Party's hands.