USB-C charger for your iPhone 15? Anker's $30 power bank is just the thing

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Last week, Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 lineup, and with it came the long-awaited switch to USB-C. Because of the switch, you'll likely have to repurchase new accessories, and the good news is that this $30 Anker charger is actually worth the purchase.

Ahead of the Apple release, Anker unveiled its latest additions to its Anker Nano line, including the Nano 22.5W Power Bank, which I have been testing all month -- and I'm quite impressed.

I have some quibbles with many portable chargers: Forgetting a wire, not knowing where to hold the charger while it's charging my phone, and feeling like it takes forever to increase the battery percentage at all. This charger addresses all of the issues and more.

Anker 22.5W Nano Power Bank Specs

Wattage: 22.5W

Capacity: 5000mAh

Dimensions: 3.0 x 1.4 x 1.0 inches

Weight: 3.5 ounces

Colors: blue, black, white, green, and pink,

Price: $29.99

Lipstick-sized charger

The power bank puts the portable in a portable charger, fitting right in the palm of your hand and comfortably into your pocket without weighing it down.

For a size comparison, I sat it next to my go-to lipstick, and as you can see, they are very comparable in size.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The charger also features a foldable USB-C port, increasing its compactness even further.

To use the charger, all you have to do is flip the USB-C port up and let it hang from your phone as you continue with your phone activities, eliminating the struggle of figuring out where to place your power bank.

With such a small form factor, you would think its charging power would be compromised. However, that was far from my experience.

Impressive charging power for its size

The 22.5W Power Bank packs 5,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge an iPhone 15 Pro to 68%, according to Anker. In my experience, it charged my Samsung Z Flip 4 from zero to 30% in half an hour.

Although it might not seem like a tremendous boost, remember that this portable charger is meant to get you out of a pinch. If your phone died on you while you were out, getting a quarter of your battery back in under 30 minutes would be a lifesaver.

Charging the power bank is hassle-free

Charging the charger is a breeze because it features bi-directional charging, allowing you to plug it into a USB-C power brick to charge it, forgoing any pesky wires.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

If you do want to charge the portable charger with a wire, you have that option because it has a USB-C port on the side. If you choose this alternative, you can charge your phone at the same time with the power bank because of its pass-through charging abilities.

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

The charger comes in five colors: blue, black, white, green, and pink, matching every iPhone 15 color besides the yellow, which the white could be paired with instead.

Bottom line

If you are searching for a new portable charger for your new iPhone or just because you are due for an upgrade, the Anker Nano 22.5W Power Bank is a good choice because it won't break the bank and will get the job done. The fun color options, effectiveness, size, and low price point even make it a good choice for gifting. Dare I say a stocking stuffer?