Use a screen protector on your Pixel phone? You should enable this feature

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you use a screen protector to prevent scratches to your Pixel phone, you might have noticed your screen isn't quite as sensitive to your taps and swipes.
I've experienced this to such a degree that the phone had trouble registering my taps and swipes. I'd miss phone calls because the screen protector I was using was too thick.
Also: Google Pixel phones have a secret button. Here's how to find it
Although I've since stopped using screen protectors, I know many people still use them. Thankfully, Google includes a feature on its Pixel line of phones that alleviates this issue. The feature is called Screen protector mode and it increases the touch-sensitivity of your display, improving interaction when using a protector on your phone.
I will warn you that if you do not use a screen protector on your phone then you should not enable the feature because it could lead to inadvertent taps and swipes.
Also: How to make your Pixel phone automatically decline robocalls
So, if you don't use a screen protector on your Pixel phone, there's nothing for you here. If, however, you do slap a screen protector on your device, keep reading, as you'll want to enable this feature.
What you'll need: The only thing you'll need for this tip is a Pixel phone with an attached screen protector. With those two things at the ready, let's heighten the sensitivity of your Pixel phone screen.
Log into your Pixel phone and open the Settings app by either pulling down the Notification Shade twice or tapping Settings from within the App Drawer.
Locate and tap the Display entry within the Settings app.
Scroll to the very bottom of the Display page and you'll see the On/Off slider for Screen protector mode.
Also: Change this one Android setting to instantly make your phone feel twice as fast
Tap that slider until it's in the On position and then back out of the Settings app.
You should now experience a display that more accurately detects your taps and swipes, even with a screen protector covering the Pixel phone glass.
Also: The Pixel 8 could bring back a buzzword that was once the talk of the tech industry
Although this feature only targets a very specific user base, it's important to highlight, so those who do add the extra protection on their Pixel phones don't become frustrated enough to remove those thin, plastic films.