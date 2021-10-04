Use Amazon to send a gift even if you don't know the recipient's address. Here's how

Image: ZDNet

Amazon is getting ready for the holiday shopping season. The online retail giant announced early Black Friday deals that are available right now, but there was something else that caught my eye in the announcement. Rolling out today is a new feature that lets Amazon Prime members send a gift to anyone who they have an email address or phone number for.

Amazon's new way to send gifts is easy to use, and incredibly smart. I think we've all had someone we wanted to send a gift to, even if it's just a simple thank you, but ran into one big issue: Not knowing their address.

Once your Prime account gains access to the new feature, that won't be an issue at all. And better yet, if you're on the receiving end of the gift, you have the option of accepting the gift, or converting it into a gift card -- all without notifying the sender of your decision.

How to use Amazon's new gift sending feature

In order to send a gift to someone without knowing their delivery address, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member (sign up here). When you've picked out a gift, add it to your cart and check the box next to Add a gift receipt for easy returns when viewing your cart. Next, select Proceed to checkout.

On the screen where you'd normally select a shipping address will be a new option labeled Let the recipient provide their address. Select it, followed by Continue. Enter an email address or phone number for the recipient, along with a message for your gift. Finish placing your order and Amazon will take care of the rest.

The recipient will receive an email or text within 5 minutes of you placing the order. They'll then have the option of accepting the gift, or exchanging it for a gift card. You won't know which option they pick, and their address will remain private.

If they accept the gift, Amazon will deliver it using Prime shipping.

Amazon published a tutorial video that walks you through the entire process for your viewing pleasure:

I checked my account and don't seem to have the feature quite yet, but according to Amazon, it's rolling out so it may take a few hours, possibly days, to show up. I know I'll be using this with the holiday season ahead.

What about you? Do you have a use for Amazon's new gift-sending feature? Let us know in the comments below.