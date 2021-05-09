User 'opt-in' rate for tracking across iOS sitting at 13% globally

Image: Flurry Analytics

Apple's app tracking transparency tool, which lets users decide whether they agree to their data being tracked, began rolling out as part of iOS 14.5 last month.

The feature requires apps to get users' permission before tracking their data across other companies' apps or websites for advertising purposes. When asked by users not to track their data, apps will also have to refrain from sharing information with data brokers.

But when given the choice, many users are denying permission for apps to gather tracking data.

In a report from Verizon Media-owned Flurry Analytics, only 13% of global iOS users have allowed apps to track by the second week of the feature being enabled.

As first spotted by Apple Insider, only around 5% of daily users in the United States by week two were allowing tracking.

The Flurry report was compiled from aggregated insights across 2 billion mobile devices. It updates daily and ZDNet last accessed the data on Monday, 10 May 2021 at 9:30am AEST.

It also found that there are around 5% of iOS users with "restricted" app tracking, meaning apps cannot ask those users to be tracked. This figure is 3% in the US.

If users select "Ask app not to track", the app developer won't be given access to the device's advertising identifier, which is often used to collect advertising data; and apps that continue to track users that have opted out run the risk of being evicted from the App Store altogether.

