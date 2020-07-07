Vault Cloud signs whole-of-NSW government cloud deal

Vault Cloud has signed a whole-of-government deal with the New South Wales government that is aimed at simplifying the procurement of cloud services for state entities.

The deal will see Vault offer pre-negotiated terms and pricing for a period of five years.

Vault Cloud CEO Rupert Taylor-Price said the deal marks an important next stage in delivering "transparent, ethical privacy, and security solutions with the ultimate aim of building trust with local communities".

"The NSW government's cloud deal with Vault Cloud represents a commitment to the security of Australia's data," Taylor-Price said. "We are proud to be securing sensitive and private citizen data for our government."

The deal comes as Vault Cloud announces an additional new region in Western Sydney.

The Western Sydney services will be launched in partnership with Canberra Data Centres (CDC).

See also: Microsoft partners with Canberra Data Centres to cash in on government IT spend

"CDC has been investing alongside Vault Cloud for many years to help the government deliver better secure, sovereign cloud services," CDC CEO Greg Boorer added.

Vault Cloud has also built a point of presence in the NSW government GovDC, which the company said would enable "rapid, secure access to its cloud and partner solutions".

The company said Tuesday's announcements build on the partnership it has had with the NSW government since early 2018, when it built its first workload on Vault's cloud.

Vault was one of the first additions to the Australian Signals Directorate's (ASD) Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL), receiving Pprotected-level classification back in March 2017 to store highly classified government information.

The ASD in March announced it was shuttering the current form of its cloud certification program after an independent review recommended for the system be reworked.

All services listed on the CCSL were to expire on 30 June 2020, but that has now been pushed to 27 July 2020. Following the termination of the CCSL, all ASD certifications and re-certification letters will be void and ASD will at that time release the Cloud Security Guidance package.

MORE FROM VAULT