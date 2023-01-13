Verizon deal: Get a free iPad and Apple Watch with upgrade to a 5G iPhone

Verizon

The clock is ticking on what might be the best deal yet of the new year: You can get a free iPad, a free Apple Watch Series 7, and $50 off the Beats Studio Buds wireless noise-canceling earbuds when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, or up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan, tablet plan, and watch plan.

During the holiday season, Verizon had a variation of this deal with the Apple Watch SE and the Beats Fit Pro. You could get an iPad (9th generation) and Apple Watch SE for free if you opened lines for each, plus a free pair of Beats Fit Pro with the purchase of a 5G iPhone with a new line or upgrade.

That deal has changed in the new year but still retains its luster. Now, with a 5G iPhone purchase and 5G plan, you can get an iPad (9th generation) 64GB and the Apple Watch Series 7 for free (a combined value of $910), plus the Beats Studio Buds for $50 off. Depending on what iPhone you choose, you get additional savings: You can save up to $1,000 when you trade in an old or damaged phone, plus an extra $200 off if you purchase the iPhone 14 Pro online. If you go with the iPhone 12 and purchase it online, you can save $600.

The catch with the free iPad (9th generation) and Apple Watch Series 7 is that you have to have a cellular plan for them too. I talked to Verizon over the phone and the customer service representative mentioned that the best value plan would come out to about $100/month for the phone, smartwatch, and tablet with Unlimited talk, text, and data. That's a hefty monthly phone bill for one person! But you can pick and choose which accessories you want. If you want the Apple Watch, but don't see a need for the iPad, you don't have to add the iPad. That way you can reduce your monthly bill and benefit from steep savings.

So, how do you opt-in to this Verizon deal?

The first step is going to Apple's 5G smartphones through Verizon and picking the phone you like the most (knowing that the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone SE are currently offered for free with the right phone plan).

Once you're on the page of the phone you like the best, go to:

The Ways to save section Select Add new line or Upgrade existing line Then add Get Apple Watch Series 7 on us with new line and 5G Apple iPhone purchase and/or Get Apple iPad (9th Generation) on us with new line and 5G Apple iPhone purchase. You can choose which devices to add based on how much you want your monthly bill to be. Make sure to check the fine print for each offer.

The way it looks on the website, Verizon is discounting in-demand accessories that accompany a 5G phone in exchange for you paying for a plan every month and paying off the phone of your choosing. The catch is that the plan includes not only the phone but the tablet and smartwatch too. This deal ends on Tuesday.

If you're more of a Samsung or Google Pixel phone person, there are similar deals for each of those brands. You buy a 5G smartphone and a Verizon plan, and you get your pick of a tablet, smartwatch, and discounted earbuds.

The 5G Samsung phone currently offered for free is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G UW, which retails for $499. Choosing one of the other Samsung 5G phones would mean paying for it and the plan in order to get the free accessories.

Similarly, the Google Pixel 6a is free right now instead of its usual $499 price.

If you choose a Google or Samsung phone, you'll have the following options for free gifts:

Google phones offer a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G for free with a new line and any eligible Google Pixel watch. Save 50% on the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Samsung phones offer the same tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, for free with a new line and the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 or Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Save 50% on the Galaxy Buds2.

You follow the same procedure as with the Apple option: Just navigate to the smartphone page and add the offers you want under "Ways to save."

A 5G plan goes hand in hand with a new smartphone: Customers who have been looking at their older smartphones and thinking about upgrading to 5G know that they have to pay for a corresponding plan and for the phone. This offer sweetens the deal by giving you the option to upgrade to a free cellular tablet and/or smartphone, and save on earbuds too.