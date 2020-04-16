Verizon extends Those Who Serve discount to nurses and teachers

It has become clear over the past couple of months that current heroes appear in the form of medical staff and teachers working under challenging conditions to help patients and students get through these difficult times. In recognition of their service, Verizon announced that it is extending its Those Who Serve discount, currently offered to active-duty military, veterans, and first responders, to nurses and teachers.

The discounts will be available starting on 23 April for eligible new and existing Verizon customers on Mix & Match wireless unlimited plan. Check the Verizon heroes website for all of the details next week.

Verizon also worked with the New York City emergency medical services to provide more than 700 EMS members daily meals prepared by NYC restaurants. Over the next four weeks, nearly 22,000 meals will be provided to our heroes on the front lines in all five boroughs.

In addition to the discount plans and EMS meal program, Verizon has provided more than $45 million in contributions and donations to nonprofits, partnered to provide 14 million high school students with free digital access to the New York Times, deployed mobile network assets to support facilities, and more.