Google Cloud lands Renault as analytics, machine learning, AI customer

Automaker Renault said it will use Google Cloud's analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence services on a wide range of initiatives to make the company more efficient.

Specifically, Renault will use Google Cloud to improve manufacturing, supply chain, production and sustainability. The automaker wants to develop its data infrastructure and participate in so-called Industry 4.0.

Renault could use the help. In May, Renault outlined a plan to cut costs by 2 billion euros over three years. In addition, 2019 sales volume fell 3.4% and the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt Renault more. Renault also has a sometimes-messy alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi. Renault and Nissan have been strategic partners since 1999 with Mitsubishi joining in 2016. Mitsubishi is also a Google Cloud customer.

The automaker launched a digital transformation plan in 2016 with the aim of leveraging industrial data from 22 group sites globally and more than 2,500 machines. Google Cloud will optimize Renault's current industrial data management platform.

Google Cloud and Renault will also team up on employee reskilling to improve Industry 4.0 skills.