Visible launches Party Pay to share service and save money with anyone

Typically, when you share a wireless plan with friends or family members, one person receives the bill each month. Remembering to send money, or not having complete control over your account are two pain points Visible is looking to solve with its new Party Pay offering.

Visible's Party Pay feature gives you the benefits of a shared family plan (read: lower monthly costs) without having to worry about paying your friend -- or even worse, chasing down payment from someone who is on your plan.

Up to four people can join a "Party," with discounts increasing as more people join. Here's how the new plan breaks down:

Normal pricing: $40 per month

Two members: $35 each, per month

Three members: $30 each, per month

Four members: $25 each, per month

Best of all? Each member will be responsible for paying their part of the bill, directly to Visible. All plans include unlimited talk, text, data and mobile hotspot on Verizon's network.

Visible is actually encouraging its customers to find people create a party with, be it friend, family member, or an acquaintance. You can create your own party on Visible's site and begin sending out invites for people to join and start saving money.

I like this approach, as it takes away the uncertainty of who you should add to a more traditional family plan. In theory, you could create a party and share the link on Facebook or Twitter and have completely random strangers join your party and everyone saves some money.

What do you think? Is this the right approach to shared wireless plans? Let us know in the comments.