Visual Studio 2019: Now IntelliSense linter for C++ programming language cleans up code

Microsoft has released Visual Studio 2019 version 16.6 Preview 2 of the integrated development environment (IDE) with a new IntelliSense linter to help C++ developers efficiently clean up code. It's also released a new preview update of Blazor WebAssembly for Visual Studio.

The new C++ linter for Microsoft's code completion tool IntelliSense checks code on the go, using squiggly lines to highlight problems and Lightbulb actions for suggested fixes. To keep the feature fast, IntelliSense focuses on easily detected issues.

The feature can be enabled in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.6 from the Preview Features within the Tools > Options menu.

Microsoft developed the linter to make it easier developers to pick up C++ with a focus on finding and fixing logic and runtime errors in pre-build code.

In future releases of the linter, Microsoft plans to let developers dial up or down the severity of individual checks and it will integrate it with other code-analysis tools.

Microsoft has also released the third preview of the WebAssembly version of its Blazor renderer for building web apps that work offline. It follows last month's release of the second Mobile Blazor Bindings preview for building native iOS and Android apps using C# and .NET.

This Blazor WebAssembly preview enables debugging in Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code, and automatic rebuilds in Visual Studio. It brings configuration updates as well as new HttpClient extension methods for JSON handling.

Developers need to install Version 3.1.201 or later of the .NET Core SDK to use the latest Blazor WebAssembly preview, which Microsoft expects to reach general availability in May.

Currently, the only Blazor renderer that has reached general availability is the Blazor Server remote renderer, while Microsoft has yet to fully commit to the future of Mobile Blazor Bindings.

Visual Studio 2019 users should install the version 16.6 preview to use this Blazor Web Assembly preview. Version 16.6 includes an updated version of the .NET Core 3.1 SDK that includes the Blazor WebAssembly template.

From there, developers can create ASAP.NET Core hosted Blazor WebAssembly apps and then start debugging them in Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code. However, Visual Studio Code requires the C# extension and the JavaScript Debugger (Nightly) extension for debugging.

More on Microsoft, VS Code, and developer tools