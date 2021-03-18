VMware acquires Mesh7 for cloud-native application security

VMware on Thursday announced it plans to acquire Mesh7, a company that secures cloud-native applications and miroservices by monitoring application behavior at the API layer. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Once the acquisition is finalized, VMware plans to integrate Mesh7's contextual API behavior security product with the VMware Tanzu Service Mesh. The integration "will enable VMware to deliver high fidelity understanding of which applications components are talking to which using APIs," Tom Gillis, VMware SVP and GM of the Networking and Security Business Unit, wrote in a blog post. "Developers and Security teams will each gain a better understanding of when, where and how applications and microservices are communicating via APIs, even across multi-cloud environments, enabling better DevSecOps."

The Mesh7 solution is based on Envoy, an open-source Layer 7 proxy designed for large, modern service-oriented architectures. Envoy is also a foundational component of Tanzu Service Mesh.

"Early on, VMware realized Envoy would become the platform for next-generation security services," Gillis wrote.