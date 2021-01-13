VMware introduces Tanzu Advanced for enterprise DevSecOps

VMware on Wednesday announced the latest addition to its Tanzu product line. Tanzu is VMware's portfolio for building and managing modern applications. The new Tanzu Advanced service builds on VMware Tanzu Standard with a greater focus on DevSecOps for enterprises.

It's a full stack of modular capabilities that VMware said puts the developer experience front and center and integrates security into the container lifecycle.

VMware said Tanzu Advanced makes it easier for operators to centrally manage Kubernetes clusters across teams and clouds, and to gain full observability into the health and performance of clusters across clouds.

VMware is also previewing Project Iris, a new product that aims to help organizations discover and analyze their application portfolio to reduce operational expenses and improve maintenance windows.

Project Iris analyzes an organization's full app portfolio, recommends which apps to rehost, replatform, VMware said. For apps that fall into the replatform category, the system can simplify the conversion of Java applications to run in a Kubernetes environment, the company said.

VMware is also rebranding VMware Pivotal Labs, the software consulting arm of VMware Tanzu, into VMware Tanzu Labs.

VMware's Modern Apps business is approaching the one-year anniversary of its formation following the acquisition of Pivotal. VMware said the business has seen significant momentum and progress in the past year, increasing its subscription and SaaS revenue by 44 percent year-over-year, with the apps business being a key contributor to that success.

