VMware updates vRealize portfolio with improved security, automation tools

VMware on Thursday announced a series of updates to its portfolio of vRealize Cloud Management tools. The new features aim to improve infrastructure automation, bolster security and improve overall performance of hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Specifically, the company announced that it's rolling out VMware vRealize Automation 8.3, vRealize Operations 8.3, vRealize Log Insight 8.3, vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager 8.3, vRealize Network Insight 6.1 and VMware Skyline. Additional feature updates are also rolling out across vRealize Operations Cloud, the vRealize Log Insight Cloud, and the vRealize Network Insight Cloud.

The updates to vRealize Automation 8.3 include property groups, security properties and support for NSX-V to NSX-T migration. Overall, VMware said the Automation 8.3 release is twice as fast as Automation 8.1 in the time it takes to deploy a virtual machine.

Meanwhile, the vRealize Operations 8.3 and VMware vRealize Operations Cloud products are gaining improved security features via data security standards and VMware cloud configuration maximums. The company is also new network visibility and troubleshooting capabilities across vRealize Network Insight 6.1 and the vRealize Network Insight Cloud via new customization capabilities, multi-cloud support, and NSX-T integrations.

VMware also announced updates to the VMware Cloud Foundation that it said are aimed at helping enterprises deliver developer-ready infrastructure and simplify operations. The company said VMware Cloud Foundation 4.2 will help businesses improve the storage, networking, management and security of large-scale virtual machine and container deployments on the platform. VMware also announced the availability of the vSAN Data Persistence platform, including Cloudian HyperStore and MinIO Object Storage plug-ins.

"In today's uncertain world, enterprises are seeking to increase agility and efficiencies to remain competitive and to drive faster business growth," said Purnima Padmanabhan, SVP and GM of VMware's cloud management business unit."As more businesses pursue a cloud as an agility strategy, vRealize Cloud Management helps customers run their applications anywhere while maintaining consistent operations and common governance across all environments."