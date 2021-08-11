Vocus goes live with Amazon Connect cloud-based contact centre

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vocus has announced completing the migration of its contact centre platform to Amazon Connect, a cloud-based solution hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Vocus, recently acquired by a consortium comprised of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and Aware Super for AU$3.5 billion, said moving to Amazon Connect allowed it to deliver a more personalised digital experience for its customers.

The move saw the company consolidate five disparate call handling platforms with 200 team members into a single platform. It touted making the move in less than eight weeks.

Vocus' contact centre service operates 24x7 assistance, with the company boasting over 5,000 customers. The new platform, it said, allows Vocus to consolidate customer information across multiple platforms, which has increased the visibility of data by 35% on enquires handled across various teams by migrating from legacy telephony systems without reporting capabilities to Amazon Connect.

Amazon Connect is being progressively integrated with Vocus' Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform too, which the company said would allow it to capture insights across multiple service channels and to create new digital tools for customers.

"Amazon Connect features, such as voice and text analysis, will integrate with other CRM features providing Vocus with a complete view of customer interactions and enabling Vocus to deliver a more personalised and proactive service," the company said in a statement.

Vocus general manager of digital and customer experience Brady Jacobsen said the migration to Amazon Connect supported the company's "future state" program, which sees it focus on simplifying, modernising, and consolidating its networks and tech.

"Vocus' future state program is transforming the way our customers interact with us. While our Vocus support team members will remain central to service delivery, we are focused on giving enterprise and government customers the choice of self-serving digitally via a richer online experience and through our support teams," he said.

"Customer trust is based on consistently proving to your customers that they can rely on you, your products, and your people to anticipate and meet their needs."

