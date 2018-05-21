Vodafone turns on FDD Massive MIMO trial in Parramatta

Vodafone Australia has switched on the first of five trial sites for its Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (Massive MIMO) technology in Parramatta, New South Wales, which should boost network quality and speeds.

The site at Parramatta will be followed by other sites in Sydney at Haymarket and Chinatown.

"Vodafone is well on the way to be 5G-ready once compatible spectrum becomes available, with the rollout of our fibre transmission network nearing completion and the on-going project to virtualise our core network," Vodafone CTO Kevin Millroy said in a statement.

The company is slated to increasingly deploy Massive MIMO throughout the year.

"The sites selected for the 4.9G trial are in high-density, high usage areas where we can really exercise the benefits we saw during the field demonstration," Millroy added.

In September, Vodafone demonstrated Massive MIMO with Huawei kit, hitting speeds of up to 717Mbps on its live 4G network.

At the time, Vodafone's GM of Technology Strategy Easwaren Siva told ZDNet the telco used 20MHz of its 1800MHz spectrum band with Huawei's 32T32R Active Antenna Unit to increase network capacity fourfold.

"When we say Massive MIMO, we actually refer to there being multiple transmit and receive radio units in the antenna system. The antenna system is ... a 32-transmit 32-receive system, and hence forming basically multiple beams using the same frequency from one antenna system, and that's where the improvement in capacity comes from," he said.

"In this demonstration, we had basically eight devices being served by eight different beams."

In Febraury, Vodafone Australia reported a 3 percent increase in revenue to AU$3.5 billion, while expenses increased by 1 percent to AU$3.64 billion, resulting in a pre-tax loss of AU$177 million, a 26 percent decrease on the year prior.

Related Coverage

Verizon and Ericsson deploy Massive MIMO on Irvine LTE network

Verizon's 4G LTE network in Irvine now has Massive MIMO to increase speeds and capacity for customers, with the carrier working with Ericsson to upgrade its wireless network ahead of 5G.

Vodafone to deploy 4G Massive MIMO in 2018

Vodafone Australia is this week undertaking Massive MIMO trials across its live network, with plans to deploy the technology allowing speeds of around 600Mbps across cities at the end of next year.

Optus pushes 4G to 800Mbps with Massive MIMO and 3CC

Optus has told ZDNet that it has completed trials of Massive MIMO and three-cell carrier aggregation, attaining speeds of over 800Mbps on its live 4G network in Macquarie Park in partnership with Huawei.

Singtel makes Massive MIMO move with Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE

Singaporean telco will use its new 2.5GHz spectrum to cater for big events.

5G mobile networks: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

As LTE networks become increasingly saturated, mobile network operators are planning for the 5G future. Here is what business professionals and mobile users need to know about 5G.