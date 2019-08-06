Vonage acquires Over.ai assets from will.i.am company

The acquihire will help Vonage build out its natural language and conversational AI algorithms.

Vonage said it is acquiring the technical team and intellectual property of Over.ai, a company focused on conversational artificial intelligence for enterprises.

The unified communications provider bought the Over.ai assets and talent from i.am+, a platform co-owned by musician will.i.am.

In a nutshell, Vonage sees the Over.ai product and engineering team of 23 as a way to build out its speech to text and natural language understanding algorithms for its business offerings.

Vonage's enterprise products include the Vonage Business Cloud for unified communications and NewVoiceMedia contact center software. Over.ai will also boost Vonage's APIs for its platform.

Over.ai specialized in virtual assistant technology connected into voice systems via APIs.

Vonage got its start as a consumer voice-over-IP provider, but increasingly has focused on cloud communications. Vonage competes to a degree with Twilio. Vonage has used the cash flow from its consumer business to grow its enterprise unit and fund acquisitions. 

