Walmart is selling Apple AirPods at prices cheaper than during Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have clocked out but Walmart seems to be working overtime. While supplies last, Walmart has various Apple AirPods models discounted, including the original AirPods, and the Pros. Throughout the years, we've tested all of Apple's AirPods models and have found each one to carry excellent audio quality and functionality that makes going wireless a no-brainer. In time for the holidays, these wireless earbuds make for exceptional gifts and can now be bought at prices cheaper than during Black Friday.

CNET

ZDNet's Jason Cipriani said it best, "The AirPods took wireless earbuds and made them something I actually want to use and made it easy to do so." And for a limited time, you can snag a pair of the following models starting at just $99.99.

Whichever model you decide to purchase, Walmart promises a delivery date as soon as this Sunday (December 12), though, the timing will vary based on your zip code and availability.

Also: See how the Apple AirPods fare in ZDNet's best wireless earbuds roundup

