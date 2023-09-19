'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
WatchOS 10 changes how you find your iPhone with Apple Watch, and I don't like it
If you've woken up to find WatchOS 10 installed on your Apple Watch, get ready for some changes.
One of the things that I use my Apple Watch for all the time is locating my misplaced iPhone. I must use the ping feature on my Apple Watch several times a week. So much so that it's become muscle memory -- swipe up from the home screen to bring up the Control Center screen and tap the button.
Also: Worried about iPhone 12 radiation? Here's what you need to know
Before switching over to the Apple Watch Ultra, I also used to use the Control Center often to enable the flashlight mode.
The problem is that WatchOS 10 changed where this is located. Swiping up now brings up the widgets screen, which is super handy because you can customize them to show you the information that's important to you "at-a-glance" and augment whatever information you have on the watch face.
It's a good feature, but not when you're trying to find your iPhone in a hurry.
Fear not, the Control Center is still available, its position has just been demoted.
Now, rather than swiping up, it's a button press -- a single press on the side button.
Phew!
Also: One subtle (but important) reason to buy the iPhone 15 Pro instead of the iPhone 14 Pro
But those of you who have been paying attention and using your Apple Watch feature might recall that a single press on the side button used to bring up the app switcher.
So, where has the app switcher gone?
This has now been moved to live behind a double press of the crown. Now we all just need to retrain our brains to find the things we need in new places.