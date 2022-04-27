Why you can trust ZDNet
Way Day 2022 deal alert: Save $87 on Intelligent hydroponic unit

The Aike Home Intelligent Hydroponic Unit is 42% off right now for a limited time on Wayfair.

ZDNet Recommends

The best Way Day deals: Top discounts from Wayfair's annual sale The best Way Day deals: Top discounts from Wayfair's annual sale Wayfair's annual Way Day sale runs on April 27 and 28 for 48 hours of huge discounts.

Now through April 28 is Wayfair's annual Way Day sale, where you can find up to 80% off things like kitchen appliances, office furniture, grills, outdoor equipment, and more. There's even free shipping on everything you purchase during this two-day sale.

If you're looking to get into gardening but need a smarter way to do it, this indoor hydroponic gardening unit from Aike Home is a great place to start at a great and discounted price.

Aike Home Intelligent Hydroponic Growing Unit for $119

Save $87 during Way Day

Aike Home Intelligent Hydroponic Growing Unit for $119
Wayfair

This indoor smart garden grows up to 12 plants without using soil. Instead, seed pods are placed into plant holes and grow from the water pot that holds up to 4 liters of water, coupled with a full spectrum 22-watt LED adjustable light system with an automatic timer.

The top of the unit also comes equipped with an air circulation system, which can simulate the breeze in nature and make plants grow more effectively. And, since this unit is relatively compact at 13.7 inches long and 10.24 inches wide, you can place it on your kitchen counter, a windowsill, or even on your desk.

You can also check out our list of the best indoor gardens to compare the Aike Home Hydroponic Unit to other models before you buy. 

View now at Wayfair

More Way Day 2022 deals

ZDNet is rounding up the top deals here: Way Day 2022: The best deals from Wayfair's sale. Below we've also highlighted a few other deals on Wayfair worth checking out.

14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote

$357 at Wayfair

Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker

$98.90 at Wayfair

Poweredge Cordless Stick Vac

$199.99 at Wayfair

