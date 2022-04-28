Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Way Day deal alert: Wade Logan electric fireplace is 61% off

Save over 60 percent on this electric fireplace from Wade Logan. Flash sale ends at midnight, so act fast.

Today is the last day of Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event. And you won't want to miss this flash deal on an electric fireplace from Wade Logan! You can save over 60 percent, and this unit is more than just a pretty face; it also doubles as a space heater. And if you sign up for the Wayfair store card or Mastercard, you'll also get an additional $40 off of your Way Day purchase of $100 or more plus either 5 percent back in rewards or 24 months of no-interest financing (if paid in full).

Wade Logan electric fireplace

$223 at Wayfair

ZDNet Recommends

The best Way Day deals: Top discounts from Wayfair's annual sale The best Way Day deals: Top discounts from Wayfair's annual sale Wayfair's annual Way Day sale runs on April 27 and 28 for 48 hours of huge discounts.

This electric fireplace can be mounted on a wall or set on a dedicated table for lots of placement options throughout your home. The display provides the look of a cozy fire with or without the heat, which you can control with the included remote. The quartz heating unit is rated for 1,000 square feet, which is perfect for larger living rooms or master bedrooms.

The automatic shut off feature lets you set a timer for up to 9 hours so you can enjoy perfect temperatures while you relax after work or while you sleep without wasting energy while you're away. A built-in LED light strip lets you customize the look of the electronic flame with 5 different color options or even turn it off if you only want the heat. You can also further customize your electric fireplace by using one of the three filler materials it comes packaged with: fire glass, river rocks, or faux driftwood.

More Way Day 2022 deals

ZDNet is rounding up the top deals here: Way Day 2022: The best deals from Wayfair's sale. Below we've also highlighted a few other deals on Wayfair worth checking out.

14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote

$357 at Wayfair

Growing System LED Hydroponic Unit

$71.84 at Wayfair

Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker

$98.90 at Wayfair

Poweredge Cordless Stick Vac

$199.99 at Wayfair

ZDNet Recommends

Kitchen & Household | Home & Office | ZDNet Recommends
Show Comments