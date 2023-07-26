Wayfair's new AI tool redesigns your living room for you in seconds

Redecorating your living space just got a little easier thanks to an AI-assist from Wayfair.
The home furniture and decor company has released a new tool called Decorify, which lets users upload images of their rooms and then uses generative AI to transform the space with a number of different styles, including industrial, Bohemian, farmhouse, modern mid-century, rustic, glam, and perfectly pink. From light fixtures to furniture to rugs to photos on the wall, just about everything in the space is up for change.
Also: Machine learning helps Wayfair deliver a better online shopping experience
Available through the Wayfair website on either desktop or mobile, the tool is similar to the augmented reality programs that let users plop an image of a piece of furniture into an image of their living room. But the difference here is that AI will create an entirely new image of your space.
I uploaded a photo of my living room to test the tool out, and like a lot of AI art, things got a little funky at times. My angled ceiling turned into a series of waves and blobs and my napping dog transformed into an ottoman. But overall, I was impressed.
With a few taps, all of my fairly boring living room furniture was replaced with sleek modern styling, complete with metal shelving and lamps. Another tap took it to a drastically different rustic lodge, wood paneling on the wall and all.
Also: The best AI image generators to try
The AI-generated version of your room populates with individual items and, of course, links to purchase those items. Anything you don't like can be individually replaced.
Wayfair noted this tool had been in the works for a while, but recent breakthroughs in image-generating AI like DALL-E 2 from OpenAI brought the project to fruition.
Also: This MIT team is fighting malicious AI image manipulation a few pixels at a time
For now, the tool only works on living rooms. Other areas of the home are expected to be added soon.