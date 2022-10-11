'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As PC game downloads get larger and larger, you need a storage drive that is capable of holding your entire digital library. You can get all the storage space you need (and then some) with the WD Elements 16TB external hard drive. It's just $240 during the October Amazon sale, which means you'll save $210; and you can take an extra $100 off if you apply, and are approved for, the Amazon Store credit card.
With 16TB of space, you'll be able to hold up to 160 games (with 100GB files). Which means you won't have to uninstall old favorites to make room for new titles, and you won't have to pass up good deals during Steam and Origin sales to save space.
This external hard drive uses USB 3.0 connectivity for faster file transfers than previous models, though it is backwards-compatible with USB 2.0 for use with older computers. If you have a Windows-based PC, you'll enjoy plug-and-play utility so you can start freeing up space on your local drive right away. And if you're a Mac user, a quick reformat of the hard drive makes it compatible with your laptop or iMac desktop. Sorry, Linux users, there isn't any support for your operating system just yet.
The only drawbacks for this external hard drive is that is uses traditional hard-disk technology, which is slower than SSD storage, and is more vulnerable to physical damage and data corruption. It also requires an AC wall outlet for power, since it can't draw from your computer, so you'll have to stay near a plug if you need to move files around or want to play games stored on it.