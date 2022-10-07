'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're looking to get a jump on holiday shopping for the gamer in your life, Amazon's October Prime Day is the 11th and 12th. But Prime Members have access to early deals and sales on everything from controllers and games to accessories like headsets and storage devices.
And if you can't wait until Prime Day itself, other retailers like Walmart and Target as well as big brands like Samsung and Acer are running their own sales. You can save up to $1700 on gaming desktops, laptops, and monitors so you can upgrade your battlestation or gaming rig for less. Keep reading below to find out more deals.
Also: The best monitor deals on Amazon for October Prime Day
Amazon launched its Luna cloud gaming service on September 2020, allowing gamers to play 100 different triple-A and indie titles on almost any device. And if you act fast, you can get a Fire HD 10 tablet and Luna controller for just $115! You'll also get a free 7-day trial of Amazon Luna, which is just $5.99 per month after that. Luna also features integration with Twitch so you can stream your cloud games to your followers.
Racing game enthusiasts know that racing wheel controllers can be expensive, especially high-quality ones. Luckily, you can pick up the Logitech G Driving Force G29 for just $274 during Prime Day, and take an extra $100 off if you're approved for the Amazon Store credit card.
The G29 is compatible with the PlayStation 4 and PS5, meaning you can play Gran Turismo, Dirt, F1, and other racing games from the comfort of your couch.
The Logitech G435 Lightspeed is a wireless Bluetooth headset that is compatible with PCs, the Xbox Series X|S, and PS4/5. It features Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound as well as an 18-hour battery life. It weighs in at just 165 grams, making it lightweight enough to be comfortable for all-day wear. It also is made with at least 22 percent post-consumer plastic for a more eco-friendly gaming audio option.
I made sure to include a variety of accessories and devices that gamers need, including: monitors, headsets, gaming mice, and webcams. I also made sure to include deals on devices, games, and accessories across different platforms like PC, Xbox, and PlayStation to help both console and computer gamers find the best prices.
While the actual October Prime Day runs on the 11th and 12th, Prime Members are getting access to thousands of early deals on everything from home goods to TVs in the days leading up to it. It follows the same formula as the July Prime Day event, except that it's geared towards holiday gift shopping so you can get a jump on shopping for everyone on your list.
Amazon's October Prime Day will run on the 11th and 12th. But Prime Members can take advantage of early deals and sales in the days leading up to the actual event.
