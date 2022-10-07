/>
The best gaming deals on Amazon right now: This $105 Fire HD tablet has a Luna controller

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is on the 11th and 12th, but you can take advantage of awesome early deals on Luna bundles, controllers, and games. And the deals keep coming from other retailers and brands like Walmart, Newegg, and Samsung, giving you huge discounts on gaming laptops, storage, and accessories.
taylor-clemons
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer on

If you're looking to get a jump on holiday shopping for the gamer in your life, Amazon's October Prime Day is the 11th and 12th. But Prime Members have access to early deals and sales on everything from controllers and games to accessories like headsets and storage devices. 

And if you can't wait until Prime Day itself, other retailers like Walmart and Target as well as big brands like Samsung and Acer are running their own sales. You can save up to $1700 on gaming desktops, laptops, and monitors so you can upgrade your battlestation or gaming rig for less. Keep reading below to find out more deals.

Also: The best monitor deals on Amazon for October Prime Day

Fire HD 10 tablet with Luna controller

Save $105 plus 7 day trial of Amazon Luna cloud gaming service
A Fire HD 10 tablet and Luna controller on a pink and purple background
Amazon
  • Current price: $115
  • Original price: $220

Amazon launched its Luna cloud gaming service on September 2020, allowing gamers to play 100 different triple-A and indie titles on almost any device. And if you act fast, you can get a Fire HD 10 tablet and Luna controller for just $115! You'll also get a free 7-day trial of Amazon Luna, which is just $5.99 per month after that. Luna also features integration with Twitch so you can stream your cloud games to your followers. 

View now at Amazon

Logitech G Driving Force G29 racing wheel

Save $127 plus take an extra $100 off with approval of Amazon Store card
The Logitech G29 racing wheel and Dirt PS4 game on a rally racing background
Logitech
  • Current price: $274
  • Original price: $400

Racing game enthusiasts know that racing wheel controllers can be expensive, especially high-quality ones. Luckily, you can pick up the Logitech G Driving Force G29 for just $274 during Prime Day, and take an extra $100 off if you're approved for the Amazon Store credit card. 

The G29 is compatible with the PlayStation 4 and PS5, meaning you can play Gran Turismo, Dirt, F1, and other racing games from the comfort of your couch.

View now at Amazon

Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless headset

Save $30
A from-behind view of a young woman wearing the Logitech G435 Lightspeed headset while she plays a game on her PC
Logitech
  • Current price: $50
  • Original price: $80

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed is a wireless Bluetooth headset that is compatible with PCs, the Xbox Series X|S, and PS4/5. It features Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound as well as an 18-hour battery life. It weighs in at just 165 grams, making it lightweight enough to be comfortable for all-day wear. It also is made with at least 22 percent post-consumer plastic for a more eco-friendly gaming audio option.

View now at Amazon

More October Prime Day 2022 gaming deals

Best gaming deals not at Amazon

Best Buy

Walmart

Target

Lenovo

Dell

Samsung

Newegg

Acer

How did we choose these deals?

I made sure to include a variety of accessories and devices that gamers need, including: monitors, headsets, gaming mice, and webcams. I also made sure to include deals on devices, games, and accessories across different platforms like PC, Xbox, and PlayStation to help both console and computer gamers find the best prices.

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

While the actual October Prime Day runs on the 11th and 12th, Prime Members are getting access to thousands of early deals on everything from home goods to TVs in the days leading up to it. It follows the same formula as the July Prime Day event, except that it's geared towards holiday gift shopping so you can get a jump on shopping for everyone on your list.

Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

When is October Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's October Prime Day will run on the 11th and 12th. But Prime Members can take advantage of early deals and sales in the days leading up to the actual event.

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12 

What are the best Prime Day October 2022 deals?

ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category: 

  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on robot vacuum deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on monitor deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Apple deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on security camera deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on camera deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Echo deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Fire TV (include Sticks) deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on tablet deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Ring and Blink deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Samsung deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on TV deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on headphone deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on Kindle deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on laptop deals
  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on gaming deals

We're also running a live blog on the latest deals:

  • Best Prime Day October 2022 deals overall (live blog)

And we're rounding up the best deals under $20:

  • Best Amazon Prime Earl Access Sale deals on deals under $20

