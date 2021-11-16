Western Digital unveils 20TB hard drives

For those looking for increased data density, Western Digital (WD) has unveiled new 20TB Ultrastar DC HC560 and WD Gold hard drives.

Both drives come in the standard 3.5-inch form factor and feature OptiNAND, a technology that integrates iNAND Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Embedded Flash Drive (EFD) with traditional spinning disks, packing 20TB onto nine platters (2.2TB/platter). Both drives also make use of Energy-Assisted Magnetic Recording (EAMR), HelioSeal technology to minimize the air drag on the rotating platters, and triple-stage actuator (TSA).

All this comes together to make a drive that has a projected MTBF rating of 2.5 million hours.

The Ultrastar DC HC560 is a disk aimed at hyperscale cloud, CSPs, enterprises, or those running big smart video surveillance systems or need high-capacity NAS drives.

No pricing was available at the time of writing for the 20TB Ultrastar DC HC560 .

The WD Gold are hard drives designed with enterprise-grade reliability -- ten times that of a standard desktop drive -- and is aimed at those with heavy-duty workloads.

The 20TB WD Gold retails for $679.99.