We’re giving away five TCL 10 Pro smartphones*

Angela Lang/CNET

Yes, that's right! ZDNet is giving a TCL 10 Pro smartphone, priced at $450, to five grand prize winners.

The TCL 10 Pro features a 6.47 inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 4,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, and 128GB internal with microSD card support for additional memory. We can't forget to mention the four rear cameras -- a 64MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP super low light video camera, and a 24MP front-facing camera. Check out why we enjoyed this phone in our TCL 10 Pro review.

Looking to be one of our five lucky winners? You must read the rules, accept the terms and conditions, and fill out the form below. You can also increase your chances of winning by unlocking extra entries for following us on social media and more! If you're on a mobile device or have trouble signing up, try disabling your ad-blocker and then visit here. Good luck everyone!