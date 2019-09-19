Western Digital intros new IoT storage cards

Western Digital on Thursday announced new IoT storage cards that aim to support new levels of storage capacity at the edge. The company said the new ruggedized 64-layer 3D NAND products are designed to meet storage needs for industrial companies with an ability to handle extended temperatures and extreme shock and vibration standards.

Western Digital said the iNAND IX EM132 EFD is the first in the industry to offer 256GB capacity for large video files and provides more capacity for industrial and consumer applications using advanced operating systems, sensor fusion and machine learning.

The company also announced new SD card and microSD cards for industrial and edge computing use. The cards work similarly with devices at the edge and other smart city deployments, gathering data from sensors via gateways for IoT.

"As more industrial applications and devices apply AI and ML algorithms to get real-time actionable insights, the need for versatile and durable storage solutions increases," said Oded Sagee, senior director of Western Digital's Device Group. "Western Digital's industrial-grade, storage solutions provide the high endurance, low power and reliability essential for IIoT equipment such as robotics, gateways, AI-enabled devices, edge computing products and drones."

