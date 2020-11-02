What CIOs need to know about quantum computing (free PDF)

Quantum computers are coming Watch Now

Quantum computing offers the promise of solving the unsolvable -- in minutes. From healthcare and finance, to manufacturing and automotive, and virtually every industry in-between, quantum technologies could bestow benefits such as quicker innovation, improved productivity, and savings in cost and time.

In the feature "Quantum computers are coming. Get ready for them to change everything," ZDNet's Daphne Leprince-Ringuet writes that even though quantum computers are not yet creating business value, it shouldn't stop CIOs from getting involved.

Further, if getting involved in quantum may seem like a daunting prospect for CIOs, Leprince-Ringuet provides five expert tips to kickstart the process in her article "Quantum computing: Five ways you can get involved."

Sure, there are working machines today that perform some small part of what a full quantum computer may eventually do. But what are the real-world applications for quantum computing? ZDNet contributor Scott Fulton III investigates in his article "What is quantum computing? Understanding the how, why and when of quantum computers."

Even for a technology that makes a virtue of uncertainty, where quantum goes next is something of a mystery. ZDNet's Daphne Leprince-Ringuet provides more insights in the article "Quantum computing has arrived, but we still don't really know what to do with it."

According to this month's CIO Jury, quantum computing is a popular topic. Learn more in the article "CIO Jury: How quantum computing will affect the enterprise" by TechRepublic's Teena Maddox.

Although the threat is at least ten years off, governments and businesses are gearing up security to prepare for the quantum age. Find out more in the feature "Quantum computers could soon reveal all of our secrets. The race is on to stop that happening" by ZDNet's Daphne Leprince-Ringuet.

Also in this ebook, Esther Shein describes "Eight leading quantum computing companies in 2020," and TechRepublic's Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman summarizes the results of a TechRepublic Premium survey in the infographic "Research: Quantum computing will impact the enterprise, despite being misunderstood."

TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler's interview with Abe Asfaw, Global Lead, Quantum Education and Open Science at IBM, is the focus of the article "What classic software developers need to know about quantum computing."

Plus, ZDNet's Daphne Leprince-Ringuet investigates quantum-as-a-service in the feature "Quantum computing meets cloud computing: D-Wave says its 5,000-Qubit system is ready for business."

