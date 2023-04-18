What is Bluesky? How to get on the waitlist for this decentralized Twitter alternative

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
As more changes appear on Twitter at the command of Elon Musk, more people are looking for an alternative to the social media app. The decentralized Mastodon proved to be a promising alternative for some, but others found it too complicated.
But in late February, another decentralized Twitter alternative hit the App Store: Bluesky. The app is backed by Twitter's co-founder, Jack Dorsey, and is an invite-only beta version only available on iOS.
Bluesky is a decentralized social network, meaning it runs on its open-source Authenticated Transfer Protocol, where servers can interact with one another. And to appeal to Twitter users, the app's interface looks very similar to Twitter.
The app has yet to roll out fully, so there's not a lot of information about the app's details. But from what we know, Bluesky users can post text and photos and like or repost other people's content. Like Twitter, users can add a header image, a profile picture, and a bio and can see each other's follower counts.
Bluesky says its AT Protocol allows users to own their online identity and move their account from one provider to another. According to Bluesky's blog, users have complete control over their algorithm, to give them autonomy over their experience on the app.
Right now, the app is invite-only. So, without an invite, you can't use the app. But you can join Bluesky's waitlist and try out the beta version.
It's unclear when Bluesky will be available to the public. According to the app's website, the app will launch soon, but a specific date has yet to be announced.
A few months ago, it was discovered that Meta was working on a decentralized social network to compete with Twitter. Like Mastodon and Bluesky, Meta's decentralized social network aims to give users more control over their social media experience.
In particular, decentralized social media apps aim to give users the most control over the content they consume. On traditional social networks, the app controls what people see and when they see it.
On Twitter, Twitter Blue subscribers receive the most visibility on the app because they pay for an upgraded version of Twitter. Apps like Bluesky are determined to create customizable algorithms that leave it up to the user what content they see when they see it and how often they see it.