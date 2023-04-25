Twitter subscriptions give creators a new way to make money

Constanza Hevia/Contributor/Getty Images

For a decade, YouTube has fostered strong relationships with the creators who have helped power the platform through a rewarding subscription model. Since then, competing platforms such as TikTok have tried to replicate creator monetization on their own apps.

Twitter is now taking a page from YouTube's subscription playbook as well.

Twitter unveiled "Subscriptions" for creators, a platform where creators can make a monthly income from content they create on the platform for their subscribers.

Content creators will be able to create exclusive content for their subscribers, including exclusive Tweets and Subscribers-only Spaces where creators' conversations can only be seen by their subscribers.

They will also have access to creator tools such as a Subscribers Tab dedicated to subscriber activity and a shareable Subscription link creators can use to promote their subscriptions off of Twitter.

Creators have the ability to select the subscription price from one of Twitter's available price points. Twitter shares that content creators can make up to 97% of revenue Twitter earns from selling access to Subscriptions, after in-app purchase fees and until they reach $50,000 in lifetime earnings.

Subscribers will get perks such as access to exclusive content and a Subscriber badge that will show next to their account name whenever they reply to the person they are subscribed to, increasing the chances of being noticed by the creator.

To be eligible for the Subscriptions program, content creators need to be 18 years or older, have at least 500 followers, be active in the past thirty days, and live in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Japan.

If you meet the requirements, you can apply by going to the main menu, clicking on "Monetization" and then "Subscriptions".