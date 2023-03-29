What is Lemon8 and why is everyone talking about it on TikTok?

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Over the last month, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, has been pushing its Instagram-like app to U.S. social media scrollers. Lemon8 is a video and photo-sharing social media platform catering to users' interest in food, beauty, wellness, and travel.
Lemon8 is not a new app; it's just new to U.S. social media users. Right now, the app is number one in the App Store for lifestyle apps, a big jump from an app that never reached the Top 200 Overall Charts in the U.S., according to TechCrunch.
Also: Why is TikTok being banned? Here's what you need to know
Online -- specifically on TikTok -- social media influencers have described the app as if "Instagram and Pinterest had a baby," with each influencer echoing the words of another. So, it's like that ByteDance paid some social media influencers to promote Lemon8 to drive up U.S. downloads.
Lemon8 is a video and photo-sharing social media app. It doesn't support vertical video scrolling, and the content created on the app usually centers around a specific topic.
The top trending topics on the app are fashion, beauty, food, wellness, and travel. Under each topic are suggestions, recommendations, get-ready-with-me style videos, and perfectly curated, aesthetically pleasing content.
Also: Twitter moves free users to the spam folder and makes a risky bet on its future
Fashion influencers on Lemon8 can "tag" where they bought their clothes and how much they cost. Lemon8 is most akin to Instagram in that the content created on the app aims to influence you to buy something to be more similar to your favorite influencer.
Instagram is notorious for "contrived spontaneity," or the idea that a perfect moment or photo occurred naturally. Spectators are now more aware that most content on Instagram is edited or staged in some way, which has recently driven some users away from the app.
But those who enjoy aesthetically pleasing content can find it on Lemon8, free of the things they don't like about Instagram's interface.
Lemon8 is owned by ByteDance, the same company that owns TikTok. Lemon8 is ByteDance's attempt at competing with U.S.-based Instagram, an app slowly losing relevance among American users. With the introduction of Lemon8, ByteDance seems hopeful that its connection to TikTok, the most popular app in the U.S., can influence users to migrate from Instagram.
But if Lemon8 soars in popularity, its fate will be at just as much risk in the U.S. as its sister company TikTok. Lemon8's success in U.S. markets can do one of two things: push creators to lobby politicians to block legislation that would ban TikTok and Lemon8 or encourage the government to act more quickly.
Also: Congress proposes 2 bills to ban TikTok. Here's what they mean
Recently, the U.S. government has proposed legislation that would effectively ban Chinese social media sites in the U.S., citing national security concerns. Earlier this week, U.S. House leader Kevin McCarthy told NBC News that the House "will be moving forward" with legislation banning apps owned by foreign companies.
Lemon8 is an internationalized version of an app that's popular in the East called Xiaoghongshu, or Little Red Book, in English. In China, Little Red Book holds a large share of China's social networking and e-commerce market, and Lemon8 hopes to do the same in the West.
Also: Looking for a less toxic TikTok alternative? This could be it
Lemon8 is already popular in Japan and Thailand, where Little Red Book is less dominant in the lifestyle app sphere. Influencers on Lemon8 can link their TikTok and Instagram accounts to broaden their social media reach. There aren't any popular influencers on Lemon8 right now, but many micro-influencers are on the app – influencers with 900-3,000 followers on Instagram or TikTok.
Most of the posts on Lemon8 have #Lemon8partner at the end of the caption, signaling that Lemon8 paid creators to start posting on the app to manufacture the platform's popularity. The same influencers also took to TikTok to tell their audiences to join Lemon8.
Like most social media platforms, both apps allow people to create content to serve different audiences. Rarely is someone who is not a celebrity wildly successful across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
TikTok creators typically have a niche that they play into to engage their audience. That niche can range from cooking, dancing, comedy skits, educational content, or just showcasing their personality. But TikTok influencers can convince their audience that their content is more natural since it's in video format.
Also: How to go live on TikTok (and how it can earn you real money)
Lemon8 leans more toward influencer marketing than TikTok, which leans toward content creation. Like Instagram influencers, Lemon8 influencers will probably be paid by a brand or company to wear their clothes or promote their products to sell a specific aesthetic or lifestyle to audiences.
On TikTok, some creators are paid to market products or market a product to achieve a particular lifestyle. But most TikTok creators make money based on how many views their videos or live streams receive.