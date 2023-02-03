How to go live on TikTok

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Have you ever been scrolling through your TikTok feed when suddenly a live video comes up? Out of nowhere, it feels like you're on a one-way video call with a content creator, a stark contrast from the perfectly curated, seconds-long video you typically see on the platform.
This feature is called TikTok Live, and it allows content creators to have more genuine interactions with their followers through live vertical video.
In addition to connecting with fans, TikTok Live video has some other major perks for creators.
Livestreams also enable fans to send qualifying creators virtual gifts, like virtual roses, silly filters, and virtual stuffed animals. In addition to getting a cute token of their viewers' appreciation, creators are able to redeem these gifts for TikTok diamonds, which they can then convert to real money.
If you are ready to go live, are 16 years old or older, and have a minimum of 1,000 followers, here is how you can get started.
Before you go live, you'll need to create or log in to an existing TikTok account. TikTok makes it easy to create an account, with Google, Facebook, and Apple login options.
This step is entirely optional, but if you're curious about whether you qualify for Live gifts, there is an easy way to check. Once you're logged in, all you need to do is click the profile icon in the bottom right corner, then click the three lines on the top right corner. Select the "Creator tools" option before clicking the "LIVE Gifts" icon. After you select the icon, you'll see whether or not you qualify. You'll also be given the option to go Live straight from there.
Also, just note that business accounts and accounts with less than 1000 followers don't qualify for the Live Gifts feature.
Now for how to quickly start your livestream. Luckily, TikTok makes it pretty intuitive. All you have to do is click on the center of the bottom bar like you would to add any regular post.
After hitting the create icon, all you have to do is swipe to the Live option and you're ready to go. Before you go live you can personalize your experience by choosing from different effects, filters, and other customizable options. You can play around with them to see what your Live would look like before beginning your broadcast.
Once you feel ready, hit that red button that reads "Go LIVE" and start your livestream!
TikTok Live is TikTok's livestream option, which allows creators to connect with their fans while also further monetizing their content. With TikTok Live, fans can leave comments for creators and even give them virtual gifts to show their appreciation. These gifts can be converted to actual money for creators.
Yes, to start a live video on TikTok, you have to have a minimum of 1,000 followers.
As long as you are signed in to your TikTok account and have a minimum of 1,000 followers and are 16 years of age or older, you can access TikTok Live.
Going live on TikTok using TikTok Live gives creators an added ability to grow a connection with their followers through live, genuine interactions. An added plus is that creators can make money from the streams by receiving virtual gifts that they can convert into TikTok diamonds and redeem for cash.