What brands should expect from influencers in 2019

Brands looking to work with influencers would do well to study what influencers are most interested in talking about this year.

The results are disappointing for the tech industry.

A new report from Boston, Mass.-based influencer marketing platform Mavrck looks at the trends influencers will be focusing on in 2019.

It spoke to over 100 micro and macro-influencers across eight areas of expertise to ascertain what trends are hot for them.

Often brands struggle to get the exposure they need, or gain the trust of their followers -- and influencers can often help bridge the gap for brands.

The results do not bode well for technology companies however. Surveyed influencers focus entirely on consumer brands and food themes.

The six key trends nominated by surveyed influencers are: Green beauty and ethical skincare, eco resorts and exploring responsibly, visually appealing food, health-conscious all-in-one meals, fitness videos, and capsule wardrobes.

Wearables and technology do not get a look in for influencers. However, technology brands do need to watch social challenges diligently.

In 2018, the industry saw greater regulation on social platforms, and in turn, social platforms such as Instagram started cracking down on fraudulent activity.

This will continue throughout 2019 as the industry cracks down on the fakes. However, other platforms need to purge bots and fake followers to make platforms a safer space for brands and real influencers.

Brands want direct access to creative sources, including giving influencers more of a voice throughout the creative process.

Influencers have unique perspectives into their followings, so companies have an opportunity to harness their insights to help in the decision making process.

Brands should utilize quality influencer insights throughout the entire marketing strategy process.

As more brands build influencer marketing into their strategies, influencer generated content (IGC) can be repurposed across channels to maximize the content and cement the influencer relationships.

Some brands have already adopted this practice and are using IGC on their websites to illustrate how consumers are using and styling products in the real world.

In 2018, the industry started to see more brands developing experiences specifically for influencers to help generate more organic content and brand loyalty.

In 2019, influencers will become a target audience for brands and will be encouraged to drive meaningful content creation.

Even in the technology sector, influencers want meaningful experiences and events –- and this is possible with a good influencer program customised for the tech industry.

Geeky gadgets, early access to technology releases, and first looks at new devices will keep your influencers buzzing and creating content for their followers -- leaving other influencers to focus on their consumer trends.

