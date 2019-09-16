When is Android 10 coming to my phone?

Android 10 was launched on September 3, 2019. But this being Android, unless you're running a newish Google Pixel smartphone there is likely going to be a delay between launch and getting to your device.

How long of a delay? It depends.

Could be soon. Could be next year. Could be never.

The good news is that if you own one of the following Google smartphones, the update has already began rolling out to you:

Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

But what if you don't own a Pixel? Then things get a bit vague.

Here's what we know at present (September 16, 2019):

Essential Phone : Already available to select open market customers.

: Already available to select open market customers. OnePlus : The OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, and possibly OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will likely see the update September 2019

: The OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, and possibly OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will likely see the update September 2019 Samsung : The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will likely see updates early 2020.

: The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will likely see updates early 2020. Nokia : Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 7.1 will get update fourth-quarter 2019, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.2, and Nokia 1 Plus getting the update first-quarter 2020, and the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 1 getting Android 10 second-quarter 2020.

: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 7.1 will get update fourth-quarter 2019, the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.2, and Nokia 1 Plus getting the update first-quarter 2020, and the Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2.1, and Nokia 1 getting Android 10 second-quarter 2020. Huawei : The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro will get the update November, the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Honor 20, and Huawei View 20 will see the update in December, and the Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P20 series, and Huawei Mate 10 will be sent the update early 2020. The remainder of the supported handsets will see the update sometime during the second-quarter 2020.

: The Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro will get the update November, the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Honor 20, and Huawei View 20 will see the update in December, and the Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P20 series, and Huawei Mate 10 will be sent the update early 2020. The remainder of the supported handsets will see the update sometime during the second-quarter 2020. Xiaomi : The K20 Pro, Mi 9, and Mi 9T should see Android by October/November.

: The K20 Pro, Mi 9, and Mi 9T should see Android by October/November. Motorola : Likely by the end of 2019 or early 2020 for Moto Z4, Moto Z3, Z3 Play, Moto G7, G7 Power, G7 Play, G7 Plus, Moto E6, Motorola One, One Power, One Action, and Moto X4 Android One.

: Likely by the end of 2019 or early 2020 for Moto Z4, Moto Z3, Z3 Play, Moto G7, G7 Power, G7 Play, G7 Plus, Moto E6, Motorola One, One Power, One Action, and Moto X4 Android One. Sony : Expect the flagship and mid-range handsets – such as the Xperia XZ2 and XZ3 – to see updates before the year is out.

: Expect the flagship and mid-range handsets – such as the Xperia XZ2 and XZ3 – to see updates before the year is out. LG : No updates likely until 2020. Supported handsets are likely to be LG G8 ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, G7 models, LG V40, and LG V50.

: No updates likely until 2020. Supported handsets are likely to be LG G8 ThinQ, LG G7 ThinQ, G7 models, LG V40, and LG V50. HTC : The U12, U12 +, and U11 will likely see an update this year, but that's probably all we can expect this year.

: The U12, U12 +, and U11 will likely see an update this year, but that's probably all we can expect this year. Asus : The ROG Phone and ROG 2 probably won't start seeing updates until 2020.

: The ROG Phone and ROG 2 probably won't start seeing updates until 2020. Oppo : Probably won't start seeing updates until 2020.

: Probably won't start seeing updates until 2020. Vivo: Beyond the Vivo X27, which is in the beta program and might see an update before the year is out, it's a mystery.

Are you looking forward to Android 10? Will your handset get the update? If not, what are your plans? Let me know your thoughts.

