Which countries are most addicted to their screens?

When you nag your kids for spending all of their waking hours online, you might be exaggerating. Americans do not spend all that much time online compared to other countries. The US is not even in the top five countries according to recent research.

Research by broadband review site BusinessFibre.co.uk reveals the countries who spend the most time on their screens, along with insights into which gender and age groups tend to spend more time online.

The research has highlighted that the Philippines spend the most time online in the world, spending up to 10 hours a day online, with Brazil, Colombia, and Thailand (which each spend over nine hours a day on the internet) next on the list.

The US enjoys an average fixed internet speed of 108.8Mbps and an average mobile internet speed of 32Mbps. However, people spend an average of 6 hours and 31 minutes per day using the internet on any device -- 12th in the list of countries.

All (100%) American 18- to 29-year-olds use the internet, dropping to 73% for over 65-year-olds.

However, this breaks down even further, as the average amount of time per day spent using mobile internet equates to 2 hours and 24 minutes, while the average time per day spent using a laptop/desktop/tablet is 4 hours 7 minutes. On average, Americans spend 2 hours and 4 minutes per day on social media.

Three out of four (76%) Americans over the age of 13 have Facebook, and two out of five (43%) Americans over the age of 13 have Instagram.

Almost one in five (17%) Americans over the age of 13 have Twitter, and one in three (34%) Americans over the age of 13 have Snapchat.

Over half (56%) of Americans over the age of 13 have LinkedIn.

According to the Office of National Statistics, UK internet users spend up to 5 hours and 46 minutes on the internet per day, while Americans spend 6 hours and 31 minutes.

Users in Japan have better things to do than spend their lives online. Users there spend the least amount of time on their devices, spending only 3 hours and 45 minutes per day online.

Japan was also found to have the lowest amount of time spent across mobile and desktop, despite 94% of the population having access to the internet.

Ian Wright, of BusinessFibre.co.uk, said:

"In a world where we can access unlimited amounts of information in just a few clicks has revolutionised our lives. Not only has the internet and computer technology changed the way we work, our levels of productivity and how we see the world -- it has also changed the way we communicate with people. This research gives an insight into countries that rely on the internet heavily, and whether there's a limit of when you can or cannot be addicted to the internet."

Looking at the statistics for the amount of time spent online, the worldwide average is 6 hours and 42 minutes, but 17 countries surpassed this, and when measuring all metrics, 34 countries were above the global average.

Some of the world is undoubtedly addicted to their screens, while others are lagging. However, with the move to online everything, cryptocurrencies, and mobile-first commerce, expect all of our online activities to increase significantly.

