Why AWS's move into private 5G networking is significant

One of the notable announcements of Amazon Web Services' Re:Invent 2021 conference in Las Vegas today was the unveiling of AWS Private 5G, a fully managed service aimed at enabling businesses to deploy their own high-capacity mobile networks. The service is designed to be used inside buildings as an augmentation -- and eventual replacement -- for Wi-Fi.

In my conversations with businesses, there is strong interest in 5G, but the deployment model is not simple. Racking and stacking equipment from carrier-class companies is overkill for most businesses and takes months to get up and running. Using a service provider might be easier, but that has its challenges -- such as data ownership, the cost of the service, and the carrier's footprint. A better approach is private 5G, where the IT department can deploy and manage the networks itself, but few options have been available. Until now.

The newly announced Private 5G product is a fully managed, turnkey service that's managed through the AWS console. Users specify where they want to build the network and the capacity needed, and AWS will ship the required hardware and SIM cards and provide the necessary hardware. The network auto-configures and can be used across the company, from traditional corporate offices to large campuses, factory floors, and warehouses.

As is the case with all things AWS, the company has tried to take the complexity and unnecessary costs out of the infrastructure they sell. The portal-based approach removes the traditional long planning cycles and multi-vendor integrations required. As for costs, AWS has disrupted markets with utilization-based pricing, and they're doing the same here.

Provision as many devices as needed, pay only for bandwidth



Customers can provision as many 5G connected devices as they want but will pay for only the bandwidth they use. The traditional pricing model would be a per-SIM fee, but that can be highly inefficient for IoT because many devices use very little bandwidth. For example, a connected industrial copier might only send toner volumes once a day. With a per-month cost model, the business may be paying $10 per month. With capacity pricing, this cloud costs as little as a couple of cents a day.

During his first Re:Invent keynote as CEO, AWS's Adam Selipsky talked about the importance of this approach. "AWS Private 5G is a one-stop shop to manage private cellular networks," Selipsky said. "It lets customers start small and scale up as needed with a pay-as-you-go pricing model. You just pop the SIM cards into your devices and, voila, everything is connected."

As is the case with most AWS technologies, one of the first customers is Amazon itself. The Private 5G service is used in the Amazon Fulfillment Centers (FCs) to speed up product delivery. The company uses robots to scan packages and manage millions of items daily. Before 5G, the company had to deploy Wi-Fi; while that technology is widely deployed, it's notoriously flaky and can be expensive to extend to outdoor locations, because it requires cables and power lines to be run to light poles to connect the APs.

With 5G, outdoor small cells can be mounted in the corner of a warehouse, making deployment faster but also resulting in better, more consistent performance. Cellular is considerably more reliable than Wi-Fi.

At Re:Invent, AWS also announced Private 5G networks for Koch Industries and Dish Network. There weren't many details on the deployments, but both companies talked about wanting the benefits of 5G without the deployment headaches.

Looking ahead, in the short term, I do not expect private 5G to "globally displace Wi-Fi" as Pat Gelsinger predicted in his last VMworld keynote. I do expect to see it being used in mission-critical environments where Wi-Fi is too unreliable; 5G also will take wireless to places where Wi-Fi cannot be extended easily.

In my discussions with businesses, Private 5G will augment Wi-Fi initially with an eye toward replacing it in a few places. Long-term, as the cost of SIM-connected devices comes down and eSIMs become more common, the industry could see an even bigger move from Wi-Fi to 5G. Stay tuned.