Windows 10 19H2: If you're on 1903, expect 'far faster' update, says Microsoft

Microsoft's plan to split Windows 10 from shell is happening Windows 10 preview shows signs of Windows OS separating from the shell in line with Microsoft's modular plans.

Microsoft yesterday started testing Windows 10 19H2, the next feature release that comes after the May 2019 Update. The company has now provided extra details about how it will roll out Windows 10 using a similar process to its monthly Cumulative Updates.

Users on Windows 10 May 2019 Update, aka version 1903, can expect a "far faster" update to the September-targeted 19H2 release, because this feature update will roll out like a monthly update, according to Microsoft's John Cable.

However, anyone on versions of Windows 10 prior to the May 2019 Update will have the same experience as previous Windows 10 feature updates.

Cable notes there will be a new experience for Windows Insider testers, too. New Windows 10 features will be rolled out selectively to groups using what Microsoft calls "controlled feature rollout", or a "method to progressively roll out new features by gradually increasing the audience in a controlled manner".

The changed rollout strategy for Windows 10 feature updates should have a positive impact on commercial and education customers.

Enterprise devices running Windows 10 version 1903 will have the option to use Microsoft's new servicing technology to update to 19H2 with a reduced file size and faster installation time, explains Microsoft's John Wilcox.

Additionally, devices on any currently supported version of Windows 10 will only need to reboot once to update them to 19H2.

As previously announced, the September 19H2 will be serviced for 30 months for enterprise and education customers, while the Windows 10, version 1903 and future March-targeted releases will be serviced for 18 months.

The 19H2 update is a "scoped release with a smaller set of enhancements focused primarily on select performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements".

As ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley noted yesterday, the major March-target and minor September-target release schedule should be much more appealing to enterprise customers and may be what's needed to get them to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

