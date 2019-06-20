Windows 10 problems? Feedback Hub now shows you similar bugs others have found

Windows 10 April update is full of new features: Our top picks Here are some of the new capabilities you can expect in yet another feature-packed semi-annual release. Read more: https://zd.net/2HLtL6f

Microsoft is making improvements to the Windows 10 Feedback Hub that should reduce duplicate reports and make it easier for users to group their problems with other similar issues.

The new Feedback Hub is rolling out to Windows Insider testers as an app update in the Microsoft Store. It will feature a new section called 'Find similar feedback' beneath the section where users report feedback.

Microsoft populates the field with similar sounding issues that users can select and link to their own feedback rather than creating a new piece of feedback.

The new feature is available to Insiders with version 1.1904.1584.0 of the Feedback Hub.

It builds on Microsoft's efforts to improve the Feedback Hub after missing data-deletion reports by Insiders ahead of the Windows 10 version 1809 rollout.

Those reports were high severity but low in volume. Due to that, Microsoft introduced a system where users could report the severity of issues being reported.

The new similar feedback feature should also help this goal, since the Feedback Hub relies on upvoting as a way for users to say they've experienced the same problem described in an existing report, rather than filing a duplicate report.

However, reports only get upvoted if users search for an issue, identify it as common to their problem, and then upvote it.

Microsoft has also rolled out a Preview Build, 18922, from the 20H1 branch to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring. It's due out next spring after the version from the as-yet unreleased 19H2 branch.

ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley explains the seemingly odd approach to previewing 19H2 after 20H1. The company plans to build 19H2 on top of 19H1, aka Windows 10 version 1903, and to back-port parts of 20H1 to 19H2.

The main feature improvement in this preview is in Language Settings "to make it easier for you to see the current state of your language settings at a glance".

This feature lets users quickly see which languages are set as the default for their Windows display, apps and websites, regional format, keyboard, and speech.

The 20H1 branch has also introduced new search capabilities in File Explorer and more recently it revealed some extra details for Microsoft's unannounced Windows Core OS project to modularize Windows and separate it from Windows Shell UI components.

20H1 also introduces a new advanced setting that gives users an 'Absolute bandwidth' option to control exactly how much bandwidth is used for Windows Update updates.

