Windows 10 slow shutdown? USB-C bug in 1809 causing minute's delay, says Microsoft

Windows 10 April update is full of new features: Our top picks Here are some of the new capabilities you can expect in yet another feature-packed semi-annual release. Read more: https://zd.net/2HLtL6f

If you're running Windows 10 version 1809 and have noticed that shutting down the system takes a long time, it could be due to a USB-C bug that Microsoft has now confirmed.

Microsoft hasn't listed this bug as a known issue for version 1809 but instead has posted an FAQ on the Microsoft USB blog, outlining the issue.

The bug is in Microsoft's implementation of Intel's USB Type-C Connector System Software Interface (UCSI) software in Windows 10, version 1809.

Microsoft says it can cause a minute's delay if a user attempts to shut down when the UCSI software is working when device is being connected or disconnected through the USB Type-C port.

This can happen when devices, docks or chargers are being plugged in or unplugged during the power transition, according to Microsoft.

Besides the slow shutdown, the quirk shouldn't affect the system or how USB Type-C works and everything should continue to work normally after a restart.

"A bug in the USB Type-C Connector System Software Interface (UCSI) software implementation in Windows 10, version 1809 can cause a 60-second delay in the system sleep or shutdown process if the power-down happens while the UCSI software is busy handling a new connect or disconnect event on a USB Type-C port," explains Microsoft's Philip Froese.

"Apart from the extra one minute the sleep or shutdown process takes in this circumstance, this bug does not affect normal functionality of USB Type-C on your machine. The system and the USB Type-C ports should continue to function properly after the next wake or restart of the system."

More on Microsoft and Windows 10 updates