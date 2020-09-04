Windows 10 2004: This new build brings a monster list of fixes

Securing Windows 10 PCs: What to watch out for Watch Now

After last week's epic list of fixes for Windows 10 20H2, Microsoft has released an equally massive roster of fixes for Windows 10 version 2004.

The cumulative non-security preview update KB4571744 arrived a little later than expected and bumps up Windows 10 version 2004 to build number 19041.488.

Microsoft lists 72 bullet points describing bug fixes and quality improvements arriving to Windows 10 version 2004. Users who don't install the preview update will get the improvements in next week's mandatory Patch Tuesday security update.

SEE: Cheat sheet: Windows 10 PowerToys (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

This preview update addresses some of the same issues fixed in the update for 20H2, such as ActiveX content not loading, a blurry sign in screen, and an issue with Start menu apps and tiles in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments.

Other fixes address apps with custom content malfunctioning, missing fonts, a bug preventing users from minimizing the size of a window, and a weird issue that causes the touch keyboard to close when any key is touched.

The update also enables, "Dolby Atmos for Headphones and DTS Headphone: X to be used in 24-bit mode on devices that support 24-bit audio."

Users who've noticed Windows Update becoming unresponsive when checking for updates should not experience this issue after installing this update. And File Explore should now work when users browse directories of raw images and other file types.

Microsoft has also been working on improving the tablet mode for convertibles when they're docked.

There are some key fixes that should remove annoyances for those who've managed to upgrade from Windows 10 version 1903 and 1909 to Windows 10 2004. Users should no longer experience sluggish opening times for applications and Microsoft has removed an obstacle that prevented apps from downloading an update or opening.

Separately, Microsoft last week put a compatibility hold on the update to Windows 10 2004 because some LTE modems were failing to connect to the internet. A fix for that issue is due in late September.