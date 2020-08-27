Windows 10: New 20H2 insider preview arrives with epic list of fixes

Windows 10 Enterprise offers solution to GDPR's telemetry issue Watch Now

After releasing a new Windows 10 build to the Dev channel, Microsoft has released the 20H2 build 19042.487 to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel.

Windows 10 20H2, or version 2009, is arriving to users in the non-security update KB4571744. It comes alongside the 20H2 release to commercial customers in the Beta channel and Release Preview channel, which allows companies to test how speedy the update to version 2009 will be.

The catch for commercial customers is that the rapid update to version 2009 is only available for devices on Windows 10 version 2004 – a feature update that has been remarkably slow to roll out and has been beset by a long list of driver incompatibility issues.

Commercial customers are being offered a lightweight "enablement package" that enables features that have already been shipped to PCs on version 2004 but remain dormant until the package is installed. Windows 10 version 2009 is a minor update in terms of new features but comes with its new Chromium-based Edge browser and is due for release this fall.

The 20H2 build 19042.487 for the Windows Beta is notable purely because of the sheer size of fixes it comes with.

There are fixes for bugs in Outlook, Edge, ActiveX content, and the Start menu in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments. Beyond that, there are fixes for printer errors, Visual Basic 6.0 glitches, multiple memory leaks, File Explorer problems, headphone issues, a blurry sign-in screen, Windows Hello biometric sign-in woes and much, much more as detailed in the 70 or more bullet points here.

Glitches fixed range from pinned add-ins that cause Microsoft Outlook to become unresponsive, to issues that might prevent ActiveX content from loading, to issues with Start menu apps and tiles in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments.

Other problems fixed include an issue that prevents users from reducing the size of a window in some cases, a blurry sign-in screen and an issue that causes applications to take a long time to open.